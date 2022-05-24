In a video, a young lady has taken it upon herself to teach men natural ways they can last in bed, so they stop using aphrodisiacs

She highlighted the use of ingredients like watermelon seeds and ginger. She advised marries women to do it for their husbands

Many people were impressed with the lady's advice as others also shared some knowledge of their own

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young lady has shared some natural remedies with folks online with regards to how men can last long in bed.

In a video she shared on social media, she said the use of watermelon seeds is essential for men's sexual health as it has some properties that help with sexual weakness. She further added that mixing it with ginger makes a potent combination.

Photo: watermelon, black couple Source:officialbettybee, Jordan Siemens

Source: UGC

Health Benefits Of Watermelon Seeds

Watermelon seeds are good for the heart. They are known to provide stronger immunity and improve health. Because of the magnesium in them, these seeds can also cure hypertension, which is related to the heart's health.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Consumption of the watermelon seeds daily in moderate quantity helps boost your heart health and maintain your blood pressure.

The seed also improves the strength of the bones as it has a high content of minerals like copper, manganese and potassium.

Social Media Reactions

Johannes Moshidi dropped some knowledge as he said:

even raw garlic and ginger plus lemon, green tea,nuts and exercise regularly.Avoid drinking alcohol everyday only weekends,slp well &drink water.

Mo Joe also said:

ginger its self is a big medicine on it own..also the watermelon seeds itself is a great medicine which helps the heart

user7479064619828 was grateful as he said:

THANKS MY DEAR

25 best bedroom tips for new relationships

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about some bedroom tips. Finding your sexual groove in a new relationship can be laborious since you probably do not know what your partner loves and how to act when you are with them.

Sex is the most intimate thing in a relationship, and the first time can be awkward if the parties involved are not comfortable with each other.

Source: YEN.com.gh