Sensational Tik Tok star Bhadie Kelly has caught the attention of many on the internet with her amazing physique

A new development has surfaced about her, which has left many peeps surprised. She is allegedly only 16 years old

The reports quickly got all over social media, with many reacting in shock as they could not believe she could be 16

There is a new queen on the block who is making boys go gaga, and her name is bhadie Kelly. The Tik Tok star has received a lot of attention in the past few days after an individual on Twitter made a list of the finest girls on Tik Tok.

Peeps saw the list and were impressed with Kelly's looks and her eye-catching dance moves and the way she wiggles the bundle of joy behind her waist. She has quickly become the talk of town and is trending number one on Twitter.

Photo: TikTok star Bhadie.Kelly Source: slayy.kellyy

Source: Instagram

However, there has been a new development that has left many in shock. Reports from multiple individuals claim Kelly is 16.

The allegation has stirred a massive reaction on social media, with people having some interesting things to say about Kelly's alleged age.

Social Media Reacts To Kelly's age

Kwadwo Sheldon fueled the rumours with a hilarious tweet:

Ah she be 16 years? Lmao ah wey niqqas root like that? Abort mission!

People reacted to Sheldon's tweet with funny comments.

pintolo1770 said:

The Bible says catch them young and they shall be yours forever ✌

CrazydudeMac commented, saying:

Abort mission oo guys na Nsawam @prison that

During the speculation about her age, others argued that there was no way she could be 16 as she is reportedly a nurse and that they have seen videos of her in nursing attire.

Kelly has indeed caused a lot of drama on social media with her backside which has brought her all the attention. Her Tik Tok account keeps growing by the minute.

