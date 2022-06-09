A young man has taken his admiration for Kelly to a different level as he made a video of the sketch he did of her

In the clip, the young man did a pen drawing as he tried to make the piece close to what the dancer looked like

Many social media users said that people cannot hide how they feel anymore as her popularity grows online

A young man has in a funny video shown how much admiration he has for a young TikToker, Kelly, who became so popular.

In a clip online, the young man held a phone with Kelly's photo and got to work at making a pen drawing of the dancer.

There were some people who appreciated the man's sketching skill. Photo source: TikTok/@kinghilary14

The reason behind the sketch

Words layered at the top of the clip show he made the video in response to a person who asked him who his TikTok crush is.

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said that the man took his 'love' for the female dancer to a whole new level.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

private said:

"Please draw more of her. I'm following you for this one."

user6523679824834 said:

"Another bro going down."

michaelwilson5097 said:

"He done reach like this you even draw her. Kelly Kelly Kelly (why)."

Anonymous Danzo said:

"For a free hand sketch it's actually very very nice. Artists would understand. keep it up man."

Meme world said:

"Bros e never reach like dis nah."

Bella specky said:

"She never comment that’s what hurt the most, continue."

chukwuemeka said:

"bros calm down oo."

Cyrille said:

"Another one again?? Kelly who are you??"

Man draws Davido

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man with the Twitter handle @dammycrisis_ on Thursday, April 14, posted the drawing he was making for Davido.

He tagged the If crooner and said he would like the artwork to be in the musician's Banana Island house. @dammycrisis_ asked people to help him share his post in the hope that it would get the musician's attention.

Hours after his tweet, Davido quoted him and said:

"Amazing def need this once it's done."

