Alice Khasiala from Kakamega county was surprised when she learned she would deliver quadruplets

She gave birth to four boys at Kakamega County Referral Hospital via the caesarian section

She had borne three other children before, all of them girls aged 12, 11 and 8 and was proud to be a mother of seven

A woman from Kakamega was smiling yet surprised after welcoming four adorable babies.

Kakamega mum Alice Khasiala gives birth to quadruplets. Photo: Look Up TV.

Alice Khasiala gave birth to a quadruple of boys, which she said was an unexpected blessing during delivery.

Unexpected delivery

The mother said she only found out she would give birth to the four cute boys during delivery via the caesarian section at Kakamega County Referral Hospital.

"I was not expecting to have so many of them, but I said if that is the case, then let it be. I was not prepared, but it's God's doing," she told YEN.com.gh.

Newborns weight

Khasiala said one of the boys was underweight and had to be taken to the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

While the other three boys weighed above 2kilograms, one of their siblings weighed under 1kilogram.

However, Khasiala said there were no complications to her or her newborn babies, as she thanked God for the safe delivery.

Challenge of raising them

Khasiala, a mother of three heading to the delivery of the quadruplets, is now a mum of seven.

She has three girls aged 12, 11 and 8 and was delighted to have boys in her household.

"The challenge would be to raise them up because neither my hubby nor I have jobs to fend for the children.

It will be a struggle but I know God will provide," she added.

She encouraged women who longed to be called mothers to be hopeful that their time would time.

