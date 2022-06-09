A video has made rounds on social media that ha s bewildered a lot of people. In the video, a lady is seen putting a snake in her mouth

s The lady who was at a club decided to put on a show for her audience who looked on as she pulled the stunt

Peeps who saw the video online were shocked at what they saw and reacted with some interesting comments

A video has been shared on Twitter that has shocked netizens. In the video, a woman is seen holding a big snake and putting it in her mouth.

The lady slobbered on the snake for a long while before pulling it out of her mouth and smiling. Peeps who saw the video were very surprised, with some wondering what the world was coming to. Others also reacted with some funny comments.

Social Media Reactions

Seedorf didn't seem to like what he just witnessed as he said:

Eiiiiii the way my body dey itch me erh‍♂️

Tblazee__ said:

The world is a crazy place ... can’t deal

BWolfeofficial made a hilarious comment. He said:

Imagine my shock ! This is Eve

ShakesNuel also said:

We’ll never see enough, gets crazier each time

ThePostmanGH made a funny imaginary conversation between the lady and the snake:

I wasn't able to get my revenge on you after you deceived me to eat the APPLE which got me ostracized from the garden of Eden so I will just get it here by eating you up.

varratti1 also said:

God must be disappointed with this gender

