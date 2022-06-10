A man and his dog were praised online by thousands of TikTok users after they wore matching outfits

The man took his time to dress himself and the pet, gently putting the clothes on the dog like a kid

Among those who reacted to the video were people who said he made the pet look cute with the choice of outfits

A young man known as Carl Curnard on TikTok has in a video served a great 'man and dog goals' and people loved it.

In the TikTok clip, the man dressed up his dog in the same outfit as his. When he wore his jean trousers, he helped the pet to get into one too.

A young man and his dog served great friendship goal. Photo source: TikTok/@carlcunard

Cute dog and man

Their shirts also matched. That was not all. The dog, like its owner, had a backpack to go with the dressing.

The only thing the pet did not have is the white sneakers the man wore in the video. In all, they looked set for wherever they may be going.

Watch the video below:

Netizens love the cute dog

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1 million likes with more than 6000 comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

user8229839677753 said:

"His dog is very cute."

Jatin Kataria said:

"Overloaded cuteness."

zenacx19 said:

"I thought you would also spray perfume on your dog."

хах топ) said:

"Wow this is just the best I've seen."

Liveh said:

"awww the dog is soo cute."

Vk said:

"Omg, it’s almost like they are matching."

Rob Dibella said:

"imagine ur dad having this amount of money where this is life."

Woman and big dog

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video showed the moment a woman and a very big dog interacted. The woman fed the animal in such a cute way that made many talk.

In the clip, the woman was at home with the dog as she fed it. The dog's neck chain appears so huge and scary.

Despite how big the animal looked, it was fond of the woman as it took easy bites from the food she was giving it.

