A man went into celebration after a lady appeared out of the blues and fixed his broken house

The kindhearted lady had approached him and asked if he doesn't mind her fixing his house, a request he obliged

What followed suit was builders storming the place, repairing the broken house and painting its walls

A lady has been celebrated on social media for helping a stranger to fix his broken house.

The lady who is an actress and face model had first noticed the problem with the man's house and launched a fundraising campaign.

She afterwards returned to the man's house and appealed for permission to fix it.

After the man consented, builders got to work and not only fixed the broken wall but painted it.

The kind lady then went on to give him foodstuffs.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, the man looked up to the sky in gratitude as he appreciated the lady for the kind gesture.

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate the woman

@ricman05 said:

"This is great… an awesome problem solver. May God reward you for your kindness."

@shopwith_lushwears said:

"Much love from here. See his priceless reaction ❤️❤️God bless you, Mitchy."

@real_update1 said:

"You are an angel keep it up darling..... Your great works will definitely pay one day. "

@bankyy55 said:

"Oh My God! This is extremely Lovely. God Bless You and All Who Show A Heart Of Love To This."

Man rebuilds house of a woman whose roof was blown away by the wind

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously wrote an article about another kind Lady.

A kind young man, Zachery Derenoiwski, asked a stranger to help him with $2 (GH¢15+) because he left his wallet at home.

Without hesitation, the woman agreed to pay for the socks he already picked for his daughter at a supermarket Zachery called her back, rewarded the stranger with the sum of $500 (GH¢3,817.76) much to her surprise, and hugged her.

Zachery explained that he was trying to test her kindness and gave her $500 (GH¢3,817.76) as a reward for her charity. The woman was surprised.

