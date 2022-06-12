At the age of 52, a Nigerian woman joined the league of married folks and left singlehood as she finally tied the knot

The new bride who couldn't contain her joy appreciated God for making it possible, stating that she feels fulfilled

A video from her wedding day was shared on social media platform TikTok and has since gone viral

After many years of waiting, a 52-year-old Nigerian woman found her missing rib and is now married.

A TikToker identified as Ogechi Gideon Udofia shared a video of the woman in her wedding dress on the D-day and advised netizens that God's time is the best.

She says she feels fulfilled. Photo Credit: TikTok/@o.gbest

In another video, the new bride is seen expressing how she feels about finally getting married.

The excited woman said she felt like jumping out of her skin, exclaiming with eyes wide open that God did it. She said:

"Today is my day. I am so happy. I feel fulfilled. I feel like jumping out of my skin. God has done it. I am excited."

Social media users celebrate her

Flora Abraham675 said:

"Wow congratulations, God will give you a miracle that your joy cant contain. In 9months Time We Will Celebrate U cos what God cannot do does not exist."

Queen Amina said:

"Congratulations dear may all ur joy be complete and May ur home be among the best IJMNIP Amen."

richloretta said:

"Wawooooo what a word, I saw you in my church ⛪️( high places christian center at woji) you’re looking gorgeous ."

Angel said:

"Waooo congratulations dear , I tap from ur blessing really Gods time is best, may Almighty God bless ur union."

Nigerian woman gets married at the age of 64

Meanwhile, YEn.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian woman had reacted to getting married at the age of 64.

She added that people told her that even if a man comes calling, the person will be shorter in height or she will be 10 years older than the man.

According to her, God did it for her and put many people to shame. She revealed that her heartthrob is not only taller than she is, he is also way older.

The woman named Erumena said that whenever her friends got married, she was happy. Every year, she always tells herself that she would spend the year’s December in her husband’s house. The woman stated that the most painful thing was that the child that was delivered in her presence grew up to get married and even had a kid of her own.

