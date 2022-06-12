Two beautiful women serving in the United Kingdom military took a Nigerian trend abroad while being engaged at a paintball arena

The women hopped onto a non-functional military jet and sang Carry Me Dey Go My Husband House playfully

Social media users found it hilarious while some men seized the opportunity to shoot their shots at the ladies

Two pretty women serving in the United Kingdom military have become internet sensations after a video of them jumping on the Carry Me Dey Go My Husband House trend went viral.

The hilarious clip which was recorded at a paintball arena in the UK was shared by one of the ladies with the handle @Missindy3 on Twitter.

The women were having fun at a paintball arena. Photo Credit: @Missindy3

Rocking their force uniforms, the ladies sang Carry Me Dey My Husband House song aboard a non-functional military jet.

One of them went on to twerk to the song. YEN.com.gh however gathered that the ladies are married and just did the video for fun purposes.

Carry Me Dey My Husband House became a trend after a video of single ladies in church making marital requests to God in song went viral.

Watch the funny video below:

Netizens reactions

@chrisakoms2 said:

"Beautiful Nigerians in UK force, 9ja na failure but I wish you ladies well and healthy. Remember to tell your follow to get their PVC and watch out for our dear."

@bsjmaga said:

"No engine for me...some girls have no character(engine) but want Jesus to carry them to husbands house."

@Denis_menice said:

"See strategy. Position fine girl in war front to confuse the enemy and then attack from the flanks.. wisdom!!!"

@Austch said:

"Kwakwakwa I never ekspekted that...How this fresh women take enter military still dey catch cruise wella? I hope guardroom no dey await them, cos I am already in love with the camerawoman amongst them❤."

Market woman dances to Carry Me Dey Go My Husband House mix

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a trader had caused a stir in the market as she danced to Carry Me Dey Go mix in the market.

In a video, the woman named Iya Olachi with the collaborative efforts of dancer Dance Glitch, did a solo performance rocking jean trousers, a shirt and slippers.

The woman who some persons likened to singer Portable owing to how she keeps a straight face while dancing, matched the song's beats with nice steps.

A man in a security outfit, obviously in on the performance, appeared on the scene and attempted to take her away but stood mesmerised. The security man then watches her dance for a while with keen interest before taking her away at the end of the video.

