A young man , Ontonio Dawson , has sent a message to Kelly, saying she needs to be careful as her popularity grows daily

, , Ontonio preached and prayed for the TikTok star, hoping that her soul will be connected to Christ and her fame will not be her downfall

Many people who reacted to his video agreed with him as they said that most people love Kelly because of what they can see on her

As the popularity of Kelly keeps growing, a young man called Ontonio Dawson has in a video preached about Christ to the TikTok superstar.

He said that many guys are only lusting after her curves amid her popularity and he needs to tell her about Jesus.

The young man hopes the power of God helps Kelly. Photo source: TikTok/@ontoniodawson, @bhadie.kellyy

Source: UGC

Man preached to Kelly

Ontonio, therefore, prayed that she does not make the wrong decision in the distractions that come with being famous. The preacher said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"...I want to send a message to you, and I hope it finds you well. So many guys here are only lusting after your curves but today I want to introduce you to Christ. As I go to the church today I pray that that power of God will be with you..."

The man also hoped that the lady's popularity will build her character. He prayed that Kelly's soul will be connected to God.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

jodygodbless said:

"So true because it look suspicious why all of a sudden everyone talking about her in general we all need prayer amen."

childofGod said:

"We need such people in this cruel world."

user741886826859 said:

"Important too much attention might be packaged by devil himself."

explorer said:

"Amen my brother. a lot of people underestimate the power of spirits just because we cant see them. all this Kelly hype is the spirit of jazebel."

Cynthia Otieno said:

"Purest intention I have come across TikTok... God for us all."

ferrero81 said:

"Seriously I don't see what the fuss is about she's average pretty looking but yes don't just pray for Kelly pray for all the ladies out there Amen."

Queen# jobe said:

"I’m just tired of this Kelley business."

Joyy said:

"Did you guys hear what he says Kelly's curves so he noticeing Kelly too, sir why are you preaching to Kelly now."

Star Flames TV said:

"Everyone using Kelly’s name for their own personal gain."

'Kasoa Kelly Bhadie's Ghanaian Mom Catches Her Doing Trending Dance Moves In Video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian lady being touted as Kasoa Kelly Bhadie cracked ribs on social media after she was busted by her mother who met her doing one of the trendy videos.

In the video, the young lady was seen displaying one of her dance moves while her mother was behind staring at her the whole time with a serious face.

The lady whose TikTok handle is evaamp0, carried herself close to where the woman was standing, which triggered her to yank off the young lady with an item that was in her hand.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng