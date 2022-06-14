A doctor identified as Rose Adajoe Agwunobi has been applauded massively over her humanitarian activities

The beautiful doctor has been carrying out free eye health sensitization and screening in some organisations, churches and schools.

Rose said she was motivated to create more awareness because some people wouldn't be blind today if they had adequate knowledge

A Nigerian doctor and humanitarian, Rose Adajoe Agwunobi, has been going around schools, churches and organizations to render free services.

Rose in her recent post on Facebook, revealed that she has been carrying out the free tests in a bid to prevent blindness and enlighten the public on Eye Health care.

According to her, she has been able to visit six secondary schools out of a large number of schools to which she intends to reach out.

Female doctor conducts free eye tests on students Photo Credit: Rose Adajoe Agwunobi

In her words:

"As a doctor, I decided to carry out Free Eye Health Sensitization as Well as Free Eye Screening in some organisation, churches, schools, etc.

"I have been able to visit six secondary schools within Enugu state and, I still intend to visit more.

"I have also made it a point of duty to elighten people on their eyes daily with my profession. My passion is to help people see better and save sight."

Rose reiterates her passion for helping people

When YEN.com.gh contacted her about her humanitarian service, Rose said it has always been her passion to help people.

She added that she was motivated to render free services to prevent blindness and "catch them young."

"Alot of people who are blind today would not have been blind if they had the knowledge about their eye health care in a bid to prevent future blindness and it has always been my passion to help people.

I was motivated to create awareness and to do operation catch them young, help save sight, prevent blindness and this is what I can give back to my society as an eye doctor", she added.

Rose further told YEN.com.gh that she started the free eye tests and screening in October 2021.

Humanitarian doctor pens down her challenges

Speaking on the challenges she's facing, Rose said she doesn't have enough hands to enable her to execute the job as she would love to.

She also stated that there are some severe cases which require finance but the families involved are not buoyant enough to tackle the medical expenses.

In her words:

"Not enough hands and severe cases which some of the students are not financially bouyant to handle are still left unattended too."

On how she plans to tackle the challenges, Rose announced her decision to write a report to the permanent secretary in charge of schools to see what can be done.

"I intend writing a report to the permanent secretary in charge of schools to see what can be done hopefully", the doctor said.

Conclusively, Rose disclosed that some people refuse to be tested as they insist that their eyes are functioning properly.

Nigerians encourage Rose

Reacting to her story, Attah Abdul said:

"Beautiful beautiful Doc.. keep up the great job."

Chuks Ezedebego wrote:

"Jisie ike shinne ezigbo Dr."

Ndu David remarked:

"This is commendable."

