The cost of living in Takoradi is cheaper than that of Accra which makes it the ideal place to enjoy fun activities that are pocket-friendly

Takoradi is known as the "Oil City" because of its oil discovery which has attracted a lot of booming businesses and fun activities

There are a lot of things to do there which ensures that people will always remember the city for a long time to come

Takoradi is the third-largest city in Ghana and a popular destination for tourists in the country. It offers the ideal balance between having a lot of fun yet saving a lot of money compared to what one will spend in other cities like Accra and Kumasi.

There are a number of exhilarating activities to be experienced in Takoradi. YEN.com.gh mentions them below.

Take a Stroll Down the Beach

The beaches in Takoradi offer a tranquil atmosphere for sober reflection and peace of mind. They are mostly active on weekends with bars and restaurants around for refreshments. People can just decide to sit and watch the sea, but they have to buy something first.

Visit the Takoradi Mall

The Takoradi Mall is a popular destination for both locals and foreigners to have their shopping needs met. It is a great place to observe or interact with friendly locals and also enjoy delicacies from the many restaurants in the mall.

Visit Aqua Makarios

Aqua Makarios is also known as the "floating restaurant in water". The eatery sits on a lake and has some of the cheapest food prices around. One can also have a boat ride for as low as 10 Ghana cedis. It is the only place in Takoradi where one can enjoy boat rides.

See a video of the boat ride below.

Visit the Fishing Harbour

The local fishing harbour in Takoradi is replete with colourful canoes and boats that light up the coastline. It is a great way to experience the authentic culture of the local people.

