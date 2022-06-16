The Guinness World Records yesterday celebrated the death of a man who ate metal and glass throughout his lifetime

The late Michel Lotito of Grenoble, France ate 18 bicycles, 15 supermarket trolleys, seven TV sets, six chandeliers, two beds, a pair of skis, a low-calorie Cessna light aircraft

Funnily, Lotito got every sick time he ate bananas and hard-boiled eggs; he eventually died of natural causes

The Guinness World Records yesterday, June 15, celebrated the birthday of a man who ate metal and glass throughout his lifetime.

Michel Lotito who ate light aircraft, 18 bicycles and 15 shopping trolleys. Photo: Guinness World Records.

Lotito ate metal and glass

The late Michel Lotito of Grenoble, France, was born on 15 June 1950, and his initial name was Monsieur Mangetout.

"He ate metal and glass throughout his lifetime, beginning in 1959. Gastroenterologists X-rayed his stomach and described his ability to consume 900 g (2 lb) of metal per day as unique," wrote the Guinness World Records.

Lotitos' diet since 1966 included 18 bicycles, 15 supermarket trolleys, seven TV sets, six chandeliers, two beds, a pair of skis, a low-calorie Cessna light aircraft and a computer.

He had eaten nearly 9 tons of metal by 1997

"He is said to have provided the only example in history of a coffin (handles and all) ending up inside a man," read another part.

He first became aware of his ability when a glass from which he was drinking, broke and he began chewing the fragments.

By October 1997, he had eaten nearly 9 tons of metal. He said that bananas and hard-boiled eggs made him sick.

Mr Lotito died of natural causes on June 25, 2007.

