A young teacher identified as @odedanila has elicited hilarious public reactions after he shared photos of himself in a school uniform

He said teachers were asked to put on school uniforms to work on a particular day and he ended up looking like one of the students

@odedanila's tweet has blown up with some other teachers sharing similar photos and experiences in their own schools

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young teacher has gone viral after he shared a photo of himself in a beautiful school uniform.

@odedanila who is a primary school teacher said the authorities at work asked teachers to wear uniforms to school on a particular day.

The teacher looks more like a learner. Photo credit: @teacherdanilo.

Source: UGC

He looks like a student

After @odedanila posted photos of himself in the school uniform, he immediately went viral online.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some Twitter users said he looked very much like one of the learners.

Sharing the photos, he wrote:

"They asked teachers to wear school uniform today. I looked like one of the learners."

See his full tweet below:

Twitter users react

@Simon_Moetjie commented:

"You look like this kid."

@Luh21887727 reacted:

"It was Thee day for teachers, they asked and we honoured their requests."

@colbykasongo_ commented:

"You are such an handsome teacher jealous down but I hope you are not teacher at high school...as an Educator and the way I know female students you will be in trouble, they will be coming for you."

@MsTerryWallace said:

"You probably have the entire school crushing at you."

@prudence_tsh reacted:

"Let me guess, you are in grade 10c and most wanted boy in school. Have about 3 girls who doesn't know they are sister-girlfriends. and you are the prefect."

@mxolisi_terence

"I thought you were a learner....like a Grade 10 learner."

@sjdotlucky reacted:

"Because you're in Grade 8. You're not fooling anyone."

New Uniform For Ghana Education Service Teachers in Akwasiase Methodist School Surfaces; Photos Cause Stir

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian young man recently took to social media to share photos of new uniforms for some teachers in Ghana.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @Ghod_Khid had him sharing that a new uniform has been released for Ghana Education Service teachers.

"Check Out the new Teachers Uniform For GES ❤️ I am proud to be a teacher "

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng