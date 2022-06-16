Global site navigation

Young Teacher Wears Uniform to School And Gets Mistaken As One Of The Students, Photos Go Viral
by  Linda Anderson
  • A young teacher identified as @odedanila has elicited hilarious public reactions after he shared photos of himself in a school uniform
  • He said teachers were asked to put on school uniforms to work on a particular day and he ended up looking like one of the students
  • @odedanila's tweet has blown up with some other teachers sharing similar photos and experiences in their own schools

A young teacher has gone viral after he shared a photo of himself in a beautiful school uniform.

@odedanila who is a primary school teacher said the authorities at work asked teachers to wear uniforms to school on a particular day.

Young teacher puts on school uniform to school.
The teacher looks more like a learner. Photo credit: @teacherdanilo.
Source: UGC

He looks like a student

After @odedanila posted photos of himself in the school uniform, he immediately went viral online.

Some Twitter users said he looked very much like one of the learners.

Sharing the photos, he wrote:

"They asked teachers to wear school uniform today. I looked like one of the learners."

See his full tweet below:

Twitter users react

@Simon_Moetjie commented:

"You look like this kid."

@Luh21887727 reacted:

"It was Thee day for teachers, they asked and we honoured their requests."

@colbykasongo_ commented:

"You are such an handsome teacher jealous down but I hope you are not teacher at high school...as an Educator and the way I know female students you will be in trouble, they will be coming for you."

@MsTerryWallace said:

"You probably have the entire school crushing at you."

@prudence_tsh reacted:

"Let me guess, you are in grade 10c and most wanted boy in school. Have about 3 girls who doesn't know they are sister-girlfriends. and you are the prefect."

@mxolisi_terence

"I thought you were a learner....like a Grade 10 learner."

@sjdotlucky reacted:

"Because you're in Grade 8. You're not fooling anyone."

New Uniform For Ghana Education Service Teachers in Akwasiase Methodist School Surfaces; Photos Cause Stir

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian young man recently took to social media to share photos of new uniforms for some teachers in Ghana.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @Ghod_Khid had him sharing that a new uniform has been released for Ghana Education Service teachers.

"Check Out the new Teachers Uniform For GES ❤️ I am proud to be a teacher "

Source: Legit.ng

