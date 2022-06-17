A young lady has become a viral sensation after getting self-acclaimed African Giant Burna Boy's jacket at an event

It turned out during his performance that the singer had thrown his jacket into the crowd and the lady's best friend caught it

The said best friend then gave the lady the fine yellow jacket which happened to match her top to the event

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

During Burna Boy's performance at the Primavera Sound 2022 festival, a young lady was lucky to get his jacket and took to social media to share her excitement.

In a now blown TikTok video, the lady rocked the fine yellow jacket as she recalled how it became hers.

Friends posed for pictures with her in the jacket. Photo Credit: TikTok/shola_aj

Source: UGC

According to her, her best friend had caught the jacket after the singer took it off and threw it into the crowd.

Her kind bestie then gave it to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"My bestie is everything she let’s me live my main character dream even though she’s the true main character,'' the grateful lady wrote about her best friend in the comment section of her TikTok post.

In the clip, her friends took pictures with her in celebration of the jacket win. The stunned lady marvelled that the jacket also matched the top she wore to the festival.

She said they have been friends for 14 years.

Watch the video here.

Netizens react

Yours truly said:

"Yeah your best friend is good and should be protected at all cost but Abeg madam leave my man,nothing was meant to be."

user542793773067 said:

"My friends hope you see what other people’s friends do for them."

ChanelleNdoh said:

"Your best friend good ohh. There’s no way I’m catching Burna’s anything and giving it to ANYONE."

ALEJANDRO said:

"Best friend that should be kept to the end of time. God should keep this type of bs for me in future oo."

ifeoma said:

"God forbid i catch burna boy’s jacket and i give it away."

Man who caught Wizkid's jacket puts it up for sale

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about Burna boy.

Burna boy has made history by being the first Nigerian artiste to perform and sell out the Madison Square Garden.

The concert dubbed 'One Night In Space Concert' saw Burna Boy thrill fans to back-to-back songs from his album collection.

Burna Boy performed the much anticipated Second Sermon Remix of Black Sherif which has got fans hailing the Ghanaian Act.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng