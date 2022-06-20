A pretty lady has taken to social media to announce her engagement to a man she met on social media platform Twitter

The excited lady stunned netizens as she shared their photos and a chat that ushered in their relationship

The young woman who is a nurse had initially told the man that she doesn't want a boyfriend, but a soulmate

A beautiful nurse is set to walk down the aisle with a man she met on Twitter and shared her excitement on the platform.

The lady with the handle @IAMBLUEMAGIC_ shared on Twitter a picture in which she flaunted her engagement ring.

They met on Twitter. Photo Credit: (@IAMBLUEMAGIC_)

In another photo she shared, the nurse and her man posed as if they were about to have a handshake.

The overjoyed lady went on to share her chat with the man identified as Steve.

As their chat kicked off, Steve had inquired if she had a boyfriend to which the nurse responded:

''I don't want a boyfriend.

"I want a soulmate."

Steve then replied her with a laughing emoji and wrote:

"You Nigerian girls will not kill somebody oh.

"Well, let me believe."

See her tweet below:

Social media reactions

Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple. There were also single folks who expressed intent to copy the lady's way of responding to chats.

@Rohbert001 said:

"All the girls way I give my Soul, dem dey turn am to Sole, stepping on it anyhow, God when."

@kaka_johnpaul01 said:

"Those wereys can snub eeh, they will be shouting God when upandan."

@princes05346190 said:

"Okay if he ask do you have a boyfriend?

"Me: I don’t want a boyfriend I want a soul mate. Y ona dey hide update since."

@moore_loba said:

"Me:do you have a boyfriend now oya lie again.

"Her:e no concern your papa.

"Nah wetin me I dey always meet for Twitter be thatabeg where una dey meet all this girls wey dey cold headed."

