A man who has a striking resemblance with the late King of Pop Michael Jackson has continued to ride on that fame

The doppelganger identified as Fabio Jackson has amassed a large following of 2.1 million fans on social media platform TikTok

Keeping his fans entertained, the social media personality makes videos in which he break-dances to the singer's songs and other engaging contents

What would you do if you found out that you have a striking resemblance with a widely-known celebrity?

For a young man identified as Fabio Jackson, a Michael Jackson doppelganger, it means more than just going viral.

Fabio has a large following on TikTok Photo Credit: TikTok/@theefabiojackson

Since his discovery some years ago, Fabio has taken advantage of his fame to become a content creator and this has seen his followers on social media grow tremendously.

On TikTok, his account @theefabiojackson has over 2.1 million followers.

In one of his videos, the American could be seen dressed in the late singer's kind of outfit as he did a break-dance before a large mirror.

The young man has however come under fire for doing multiple surgeries to look more like Michael Jackson, Famous People Today reports.

People who come across his videos for the first time can't help but wonder if Michael Jackson reincarnated.

Watch some of his videos below:

Social media reactions

DanAykroydJimBelushiJohnnyDepp said:

"Hi. I have just recently discovered you and I love you. I cannot believe how much you look like the King."

Isabel Fonseca said:

"OMG Michael Jackson is reeborn.You are perfect i love your videos keep going.

"So one day i ll see you on the big consert.

"Becouse you will."

danman said:

"I love the king but you can keep going wit Michael legacy."

KIARAEZZA_123 said:

"Oh so that's why you looked familiar..........are you Michael Jackson reborn........?"

Ash❤️ said:

"Imagine Micheal Jackson saw this and commented “hey it’s me.”

