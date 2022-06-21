A lady who works as a car windshield repairer has said it took her three weeks to learn the craft

According to the lady identified as Titilayo , she wanted to do something unique with her life hence she went to learn the work

, In an interview, it was revealed that Titilayo has a National Diploma but now works in a mechanic shop

Titilayo, a young lady who has learned how to fix car windshields has opened up in an interview.

The young lady who has a National Diploma in business administration says she went to learn the craft because she needed to do something unique with herself.

Titilayo has been in the business for 16 years. Photo credit: LegitTV.

I started the craft before getting married

Speaking to LegitTV, Titilayo said it took her three weeks to learn the craft. The lady who is also married said she was doing the job before tying the knot. She has been doing the job for 16 years.

Her words:

"I have been doing this job before I got married. When they see me doing this kind of job, it impresses them. I feel honoured because they don't just talk to me anyhow. They approach me very well."

In the video, Titilayo was seen doing her job cheerfully and it is evident that she loves it.

Watch the full interview below:

YouTube users react

When the video was shared, a YouTube user encouraged her, calling her a good representative of Nigeria. Another asked to know where she is located. See the comments below:

Teni Alind said:

"You are wonderful. You are a good representative of Nigeria."

Nas Nasss commented:

"Pls anyone that knows where she dey?"

