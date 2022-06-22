A young man has in a viral video showed how hard military life could be as he engaged in some strenuous tasks

The soldier revealed in the comment section of the clip that it is not standard military training but a competition

Many TikTok users said that he has given them another reason not to ever join the military as the tasks look hard

A video has shown a young man working as a US soldier going through different exercises in a place that looks like a boot camp.

The man revealed that it was not a training but an internal competition. In a clip shared on TikTok by him, he could be seen performing different endurance tasks as his female colleagues encouraged him.

Many people said the young man made the hard task look easy. Photo source: TikTok/@malachiknowsbest

Soldier tries to beat time

As if trying to beat a time, the man went through the hard tasks with bathed breath and speed. He tried to maintain foot grip on the things he was climbing.

When he was about ascending a rope, he lurched at it and grabbed the material with surprising agility despite the strength he had exerted on other tasks.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500,000 likes and thousands of comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

QveenRen said:

"Ohhh I would have been passed out."

De’Miria Glover said:

"What if they would’ve said now go back the way you came."

Tykio said:

"My toxic trait is I feel like I can do this."

Allison Jackson said:

"y’all keep saying light work, this don’t look light at all…"

Jennifer said:

"What happens if you can’t complete it?"

Nanki said:

"Me doing 10 pushups and being proud."

AUNUSTI said:

"I miss the military so much omg."

T said:

"This video made me tired and I ain’t even do nothing. Good job though. Keep up the good work!"

Man drinks garri during military training

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian man serving in US Army stirred massive reactions with his TikTok video as he sat to eat during training.

Sitting under his shed, the soldier with the handle @iam_scholar drank soaked garri with kuli kuli.

A caption layered on his video said:

"When the Nigeria blood in you kicks in during US army trainning."

He told his colleague who asked him what he is eating that he is tired of the food they have around.

