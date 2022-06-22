A young Nigerian lady has made a short TikTok video of her classmates and their different iPhones

In the clip, the lady had her classmates hold out their iPhone models with their names showing on the screen

Out of all her mates, people were interested in a young lady who smiled despite showing off an iPhone 7

A young Nigerian lady with the TikTok handle @whitneythepowerpuff has posted a short video of her law schoolmates.

In the video, the students showed off the different iPhones they use. The lady asked people to rate her friends' gadgets.

A lady who held out her iPhone 7 became the centre of attention. Photo source: TikTok/@whitneythepowerpuff

Students with iPhones

The first person in the clip called Abbie has iPhone 11 Pro in her hand. Another lady called Jesam displayed an iPhone 11.

Many people talked about a student who had a relatively old model, iPhone 7. She held out her phone with a joyful face.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments with more than 120,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

IamVickylK said:

"The happiness on the girl that owns iPhone7 face is everything."

Grenade_MaloneTG said:

"The girl with the iPhone 7 deserves something."

THE MASK said:

"oh so because I'm using android now."

Ella Okoeguale said:

"are they sharing iphone in ur skool bcuz am interested o."

Faith Maku said:

"I love the iPhone 7 user, she is so proud."

jojo said:

"Joan my name sake but na xr I Dey use."

PHAVYS_FLARE said:

"Law student were costttttt."

Anike23 said:

"Why is the girl with iPhone 7 shy iPhone no be achievement ooo."

Source: Legit.ng