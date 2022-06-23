A young lady has celebrated her admission into one of the big 10 American Universities which happens to be the 10th best agriculture higher institution in the world

Temitope Olatimehin's admission into the prestigious university comes 8 years after she declined a master's admission from a big US varsity

According to her, the reason for her rejecting that admission 8 years ago has now earned her this recognition from the US government

What would you do when faced with the options of either developing your business filled with uncertainties in Nigeria or going to America? Well, a Nigerian lady chose the former and lived with it.

Temitope Olatimehin, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) shared on LinkedIn how she rejected a US master's program opportunity to face her 'shaky' business in Nigeria.

People thought she was crazy for rejecting such a huge opportunity. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Temitope Olatimehin

The lady made the stunning revelation as she celebrated getting the recognition of the US government 8 years after she turned down the offer.

Temitope made a bold decision that shocked everyone

The entrepreneur recalled how in 2014 she declined a prestigious US master's admission at the last minute. She changed her mind after already getting her visa.

According to her, everyone thought she was crazy for throwing away what many would have jumped at without thinking twice.

"My decision to decline my masters didn’t go well with my family, friends and everyone around me. Expectedly so. Everyone thought I was crazy leaving a “Japa” opportunity for some unknown uncertainty business.

"To be honest, I had my fears too and I felt all the overwhelming feeling of fear, uncertainty and doubt but I faced them anyway. I left everything to face a business I had no prior experience nor expertise. Probably the biggest risk of my entire life yet. I was totally driven and passionate to win against all odds,'' she recalled.

Now, she is in the US as that same business she took a chance on earned her a selection to study at the 10th best agricultural higher institution in the world and one of the big 10's in America - Purdue University.

Temitope encouraged people not to give up on themselves or whatever they believe in and that it only gets better if one doesn't throw in the towel.

Social media users celebrate her

Loretta Vav said:

"Congratulations Temitope Olatimehin more wins to you. Like I have always told myself, “do it scared but do it regardless.” Fear of the unknown can truly be overwhelming, but how does the “unknown gets to be “known “ if you don’t try?"

Venus Enendu said:

"Congratulations to you Temitope, greatest height to you in your endeavours."

ElohoZino Benneth said:

"Congratulations that was truly brave of you and thank God it has eventually paid off. More feathers to your cap."

Samson Olupona said:

"Olorun Israeli lo ti o leyin. Congratulations Temitope, that's a great milestone, proud of you like I've known you before. I would have done the same thing without blinking."

