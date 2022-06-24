A young Nigerian lady, Okeke Stephanie, who is into POP ceiling making has in a video demonstrated how she works

In the video, the lady carried bags of materials she needed for her work at a construction site before setting down on the task

the During lunch, she took out time to cook for her colleagues despite the energy she had earlier burnt doing some work

A young Nigerian lady, Okeke Stephanie, who describes herself as a "structure engineer" on TikTok shared a video where she worked at a construction site.

In the clip, she could be seen lifting bags of materials and mixing them to get her job done. Stephanie encouraged people who may see her kind of job as hard. The hardworking lady said that even if it is, they also could do it.

Many people praised her for taking care of her colleagues. Photo source: TikTok/@afoma82

She cooked for her colleagues

After going through the onerous activity to have the job done, Stephanie took care of her colleagues during lunch time.

To make them have good food to eat, she decided to cook rice and stew for them. A part of the clip she shared has them sitting around a big pot of food and feasting on it.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the clip has gathered hundreds of comments and likes. Below are some of the reactions:

EXO_NWA said:

"This type of girl is hard to find."

Oluwole said:

"I'm fan, God bless your work."

VinaJay said:

"And there is real cash in POP work. God bless you dear."

user4641sunny said:

"this is woman is trying ooo. I can't believe that you are doing all these, kudos to you babe."

Sulaiman said:

"God blessed your hustle you are not a lazy lady I love it."

