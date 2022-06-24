A total of six secondary school students have been allegedly expelled from the Government Day Secondary School, Salihu, Dogo in Jalingo, Taraba s tate

s Reports say the expelled students participated in a protest staged against the principal of the school due to a lack of basic facilities

A video shows the moment the students were protesting as one of them explained that the science class lacks a lab

Government Day Secondary School Salihu Dogo in Jalingo, Taraba state, has allegedly wielded the big stick against students who participated in a protest against their principal.

The students were said to have protested due to a lack of basic amenities in the school such as laboratories and seats.

The students protested over the lack of basic amenities. Photo credit: TikTok/@bravedyakkoh.

Policemen were seen in the school

A viral video sighted online by YEN.com.gh shows some students milling around with policemen standing at the school gate.

One of the students, a girl explained in the video that the science class does not have laboratories.

The identities of the expelled students were not known at press time. It is also not known if the expelled students played a leading role in the protest against the principal.

A text on the video reads:

"These students blocked the exit gate against their principal because they don't have seats in the class. Lord help Nigeria."

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@idriss_zedreez commented:

"They should direct their protest to the Taraba state government not the principal."

@criticalrationalist said:

"Where is Eedris Abdulkareem, we need a remix of NIGERIA JAGAJAGA, please."

@achiko7213 reacted:

"They should not be expelled."

@kwaruzainab commented:

"But why the expulsion? They can be punished but not to the extent of expelling them! They should be listened to! It's really sad!"

@dokajinupe5 said:

"Shameful to Taraba state and Nigeria."

