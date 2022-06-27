A young boy, Adeoye Fawaz, who was celebrated months ago as a chess champion has got his first modelling gig

The chess champion who emerged from under Oshodi bridge once said that he moved from Ibadan to Lagos to stay with a family member

Many people who saw his new photos were amazed that Tunde Onakoya sacrificed a lot to change Fawaz's life

The life of a young boy, Adeoye Fawaz, who became a media sensation months ago after Tunde Onakoya's Chess in the Slum introduced him to chess has made it in life.

Months ago, the young man who was making ends meet as a conductor and living under Oshodi bridge won a chess championship.

Adeoye Fawaz used to live under Oshodi bridge in Lagos state. Photo source: @Tunde_OD

How I became homeless

Fawaz went ahead to become a celebrated boy as he granted many interviews, speaking about how he came from Ibadan to Lagos and ended up homeless.

In a series of tweets shared by Tunde on Friday, June 25, it was revealed that the same boy from Oshodi got his first modelling job.

See the thread below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@ArikeMartins_ said:

"When it’s your time, it’s just your time."

@Dammina_1 said:

"I must learn chess by force by fire."

@Ralphkash said:

"Please don't tell me you met this boy under a bridge and he's cleaned up this hard??!!!!"

@ayomidejishaw said:

"Tunde, you started this thing and it looked like a joke to us, but you knew it was a decision from your heart and you won’t back down. May the Almighty bless you and your endeavors."

@monsieurraheem said:

"Fawaz escaped the trenches. I'm happy for him. Nice work, Tunde."

@FS_Yusuf_ said:

"Tunde, humanity can never forget you. History will magnet your story for eternity."

