A young student identified as Nicholas Ejiro Ezele sent social media into a frenzy as he celebrated buying his first car

The new whip comes 9 months after he moved to the United Kingdom for the purpose of furthering his studies

The excited master's student shared why he is overjoyed about acquiring a Ford car as he expressed optimism it won't be his last

A young student abroad has taken to social media to celebrate becoming a car owner.

Nicholas Ejiro Ezele who migrated to the UK in September 2021 acquired a black Ford car and couldn't hide his excitement.

Nicholas had moved to the UK in September 2021. Photo Credit: @ezele_nick

Flaunting the whip on Twitter, the master's student said he hopes it is the first of many to come.

In a chat with YEN.com.gh's Victor Duru, the Delta state indigene said he was able to acquire the car thanks to his part-time work there.

He expressed joy that the car would help him in moving about.

"I’m happy because it’ll make my commuting easier."

The author of the book “immigration to the UK via study route” currently runs an educational agency where he helps people to migrate to the UK for studies.

See his celebratory tweet below:

Social media reacts to Nicholas' post

@OfficialDahyor said:

"Congratulations bro.

"Ignore those silly people saying trash. If they know the cost of living outside Nigeria and tax you pay for everything, they won't be trash-talking.

"This is a win."

@Afoosmile said:

"I can seriously relate… I even gave testimony in church people were happy looking outside for the car after service.. I told them it’s at the mechanics that they were fixing something in it.. (I was changing a bad transmission )."

@Sledgist said:

"Your first car sharp oh. Mine was fairly used. It broke down in front of the car shop as I was about driving out and it was pushed from there to mechanic. So I tell people I just got a car & when they asked where is it na I said it's in the mechanic. SMH. Thank God for grace."

@e_norwey said:

"You in overseas and you bought this type of car..... well big congratulations to you bro."

