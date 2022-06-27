Humble Young Man Completes Medical School, Gives All the Glory to God for The Achievement, People Clap
- A humble young man just finished medical school and could not be more thankful to God for guiding him through
- Twitter user @HDumsie took to social media to celebrate his achievement and thank God for the blessing
- Knowing what a huge achievement this is, many took to the comment section to congratulate the new doctor
A young man knows that he would have never gotten through medical school without the strength of his Lord and saviour. The humble doctor got showered with praise.
Medical school is tough! Choosing to become a doctor requires a lot of selfless dedication, sacrifice and determination. Giving your life to serve others is a noble commitment.
Twitter user @HDumsie shared a picture of himself dressed in his doctor uniform and proudly announced that he is officially a qualified doctor and thanks to God for this blessing. My guy, congrats!
“Medical school done and dusted ✌️ Na God dey run am constantly!”
Social media users showered the newly qualified doctor with praise
This is a huge achievement that deserves ALL the hype! People flooded the comment section with encouraging words of congratulations for the new Dr in town.
Take a look at some of the kind comments:
@JusticeOnwudeb1 said:
“Congrats my friend, it's not easy, coming from someone who just failed my 300l mbbs ”
@MichaelCOscar2 said:
“Congratulations bro! I wish you well, and I pray the labour market favour you big time!”
@MaxwellGyesi said:
“Congratulations proud of you...
“My mum wanted me to go to medical school so bad buh hmmmm.... Ma son will surrey do it for me…”
@Tunsss6 said:
Young Man Celebrates Becoming A Doctor After Failing One of His Courses, Re-sitting And Finally Passing
In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that an excited young man recently got many people celebrating with him after sharing that he is finally a doctor.
The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @Officialmauton had him revealing that he failed one of his courses and had to write again before he could become a doctor, and thankfully he has successfully passed.
The young man shared a photo of himself wearing a lab coat with a stethoscope around his neck looking very handsome and professional.
Source: Briefly.co.za