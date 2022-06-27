A humble young man just finished medical school and could not be more thankful to God for guiding him through

Twitter user @HDumsie took to social media to celebrate his achievement and thank God for the blessing

Knowing what a huge achievement this is, many took to the comment section to congratulate the new doctor

A young man knows that he would have never gotten through medical school without the strength of his Lord and saviour. The humble doctor got showered with praise.

Twitter user @HDumsie is the new doctor in town and couldn't be more grateful for this achievement. Image: Twitter / @HDumsie

Medical school is tough! Choosing to become a doctor requires a lot of selfless dedication, sacrifice and determination. Giving your life to serve others is a noble commitment.

Twitter user @HDumsie shared a picture of himself dressed in his doctor uniform and proudly announced that he is officially a qualified doctor and thanks to God for this blessing. My guy, congrats!

“Medical school done and dusted ✌️ Na God dey run am constantly!”

Social media users showered the newly qualified doctor with praise

This is a huge achievement that deserves ALL the hype! People flooded the comment section with encouraging words of congratulations for the new Dr in town.

Take a look at some of the kind comments:

@JusticeOnwudeb1 said:

“Congrats my friend, it's not easy, coming from someone who just failed my 300l mbbs ”

@MichaelCOscar2 said:

“Congratulations bro! I wish you well, and I pray the labour market favour you big time!”

@MaxwellGyesi said:

“Congratulations proud of you...

“My mum wanted me to go to medical school so bad buh hmmmm.... Ma son will surrey do it for me…”

@Tunsss6 said:

