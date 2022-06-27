A beautiful young lady, Williams Jessica, has got people talking online after she shared her transformation video

Many social media users focused more on her house background which never changed as they asked different questions

The young lady gave them apt responses as she revealed that her throwback photo was taken in 2019

A young lady known as Williams Jessica on TikTok has made a video of how her body and looks changed.

At the beginning of the clip, she looked petite and somewhat darker. Seconds after, Jessica's recent photo showing her fair complexion and curviness came up.

She said that her throwback photo was taken in 2019. Photo source: TikTok/@bae_andy

Lady congratulated for not faking it

Many people were amazed by her transformation. There were some social media users who praised her for not being ashamed of her house background when taking both photos.

They stated that there are many ladies who would rather opt for fake life and make use of a finer background that is not theirs.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 1,500 comments with more than 200,000 views.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

oodowgwu said:

"Una still Dey stay this same hosue after how many years."

GFL_Interiors said:

"Not you all insulting someone for being real, the same people will criticise you for borrowing background to take pictures. you're beautiful."

Gracious said:

"Y’all should focus on the change not the background."

She replied:

"Don’t mind them."

Philip Emmanuel Oluwapelumi said:

"The rate wey this girl take Dey reply aggressively I no even know what to comment all I see is the background."

meek ob said:

"This house never try reach for you?"

Bryan miles said:

"Omo I love you already babe."

Oluwaseun Pipeola said:

"na lie. same net, that's your junior sis."

She responded:

"The first pics was 2019 nd second was like 2 weeks ago."

Lady dances in her cheap room

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady with the TikTok handle @alicia.386 showed that she is proud of her room irrespective of how it looked to others.

The wall of her room is without a cement plaster. One can easily see how the blocks were structured to build the house.

Without any iota of shame in a video, the lady rocked her waist to XAM's Gouatanamo popular song. In the background was a person scrolling through a phone.

