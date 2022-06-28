Someone recorded their cats reaction to finding two snakes causing mayhem in the kitchen and it had people laughing

The video shows two snakes slithering around a kitchen at 1 A.M and the cat was not prepared to participate

People could not get over the cats reaction but agreed that they too would have taken a backseat on this one

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Cats are sassy animals who believe they are royalty. A video showing a cat saying “hell no” to helping its owner snatch two snakes that were found in the kitchen has people busting.

Twitter user @br0wnsugarvixen shared a video showing a cat leaving their owner to deal with two snakes on their own. Image: Twitter / @br0wnsugarvixen

Source: UGC

While cats are cute, relatively low maintenance and somewhat loyal, they do not come close to a dog in a panic situation. That cat will leave you high and dry, baba!

Twitter user @br0wnsugarvixen shared a video showing two massive snakes slithering behind someone’s fridge at 1 am in the morning and the cat just chilling as if to say “human, sort that ‘ish out!”

“What would y’all do in this situation???”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The people of social media scream with laughter and stand by the cat on this one

While people obviously expected the cat to go for the snake, its decision to stand aside and let the human handle it is the approach most would have taken too, LOL.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Bydney said:

“Not gone hold you. I’m not hero or even brave like that... but I actually would have got a pillow case and tried to grab both tails. Because letting them go into a crevice would have scared me even more… but that’s just me. ”

@Maeeeflowerrr said:

“But wtf was that why did it have 2 tails???”

@ehnothanku said:

“If I’m ever in the same house as two big birkin bag snakes, that is simply no longer my house and leaving respectfully.”

@3twitwit3 said:

Man Runs for His Life as Massive Snake Goes After Car: “Snake Is Now the Proud Owner of a Land Rover”

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that a goosebump-raising video of a massive snake chasing a car was shared online and online users could not help but share their laughs and reactions.

The clip was shared by online user @iamhe1di on TikTok and sees the large and long reptile go after a Land Rover. One of the men in the clip is seen running out of the car in an attempt to evade the snake.

It is not clear what type of snake it is but the video is giving serious ‘anaconda horror movie vibes’.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za