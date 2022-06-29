A father's joy was restored after his boy, who had been missing for eight days, was finally found alive in a sewer system

Joe, an eight-year-old boy, disappeared on June 17, 2022, sparking an extensive police search near his home

A citizen tipped the rescue team after hearing a sound from the sewer hole where he was taken with no major injuries

A father was more than happy after his missing son was recovered, following over a week of search.

Oldenburg police launched a search for Joe. Photo: BBC, Tribune Times.

The boy vanished from the family's front garden on June 17, 2022, which led to a massive police search.

The eight-year-old kid identified as Joe went missing from the home city of Oldenburg in northwest Germany.

Thankfully, a passer-by heard soft whimpers in the early hours of Saturday morning coming from a sewer hole, as reported by BBC.

The passer-by immediately contacted the emergency services, who showed up at the scene in a short time.

The firefighter pulled the young man from the bottom of the sewer about 300metres away from his home.

Joe was immediately taken to the hospital, where they noted he had no major injuries save suffering from hypothermia.

Joe's father told the reporters his lost son was "doing well" given his circumstances.

The police who were involved and broke the news by tweeting "Eight-year-old Joe lives", are investigating how the boy ended up in the maintenance hole.

They ruled out any foul play, as they believed the boy must have crawled by himself to the access hole.

Joe in sewer system

He must have remained in the sewer hole for eight days after he "lost his bearings," as believed by the authorities.

"Thanks to a tip from the public, we were able to find Joe in a sewer system.

The most important thing is that he is alive and was immediately taken to a hospital where he is in good hands. We can all breathe a sigh of relief," police chief Johann Kühme said.

Crawled through the tubes

The police spokesman Stephan Klatte added:

"It is conceivable that he climbed into the tunnel labyrinth at another point in the branched canal system and crawled through the tubes."

Boy falls into open utility hole

