A little girl, Alexandra, was recently diagnosed with cancer but her parents are not buoyant enough to pay her medical bills

In a heartbreaking video, the little girl begged people to come to her aid by donating money for her treatment

Alex said she doesn't want to die; she misses her mother and sister so much and wishes to see them again

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A beautiful little girl who was diagnosed with cancer has sought for help in an emotional video.

Doctors told Alexandra's parents that the cancer is already spreading and she needs to get treated as soon as possible.

Sadly, Alexandra's parents are not wealthy enough to foot the medical bills on their own; a situation which has made the little girl scared for her life.

Little girl appeals for funds to pay medical bills Photo Credit: Alexandra's pain

Source: UGC

Alex needs your help to pay medical bills

In a viral video shared by Alexandra on her Facebook page, she narrated her sad ordeal and begged everyone to come to her aid.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The pretty little girl in the video, said she misses her mum and sister and would want to go back to them alive and healthy.

In her words:

"I don't want to die please. My name is Alexandra and I have cancer. I'm afraid I might never come back home and I won't see my family again. I miss my mom and my sister. I don't want to die and leave them. My treatment costs a lot of money and my parents don't have that kind of money. Please help me get well. Please. I don't want to die."

Reacting to the video, Ola Idowu said:

"You have CONFESSED it with your mouth Baby girl! For with the Mouth, confession is made unto Salvation! SURELY, YOU WILL NOT DIE IN JESUS NAME . BY HIS STRIPES, YOU'RE HEALED IN JESUS MIGHTY NAME♥️"

Apostle Ifeanyi reacted:

"Jesus has never failed. He alone will heal u. I believe."

Jennifer Pearl commented:

"God please let there be divine intervention of ur healing over this child ijn Amen."

Ade Boss wrote:

"Everybody is praying for her, did they tell u that her parents, loved ones has not prayed for her. what she needs now is money not prayers."

Ini Obong noted:

"Oh God please hear her cry."

Lady begs for help to save her daughter's life, shares her last certificate, many react

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a graduate has appealed to social media users to come to her aid as her daughter is sick.

In what appears to be her last resort, a lady has taken to social media to seek assistance for her ailing child.

In a post on Twitter, the lady identified as Zuwaira Mustapha, shared pictures of her daughter receiving drip along with her notification of result certificate from Federal Polytechnic, Bida.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng