A beautiful Nigerian TikToker , Darasimi , has stirred massive reactions with her transformation video displaying her throwback looks

, , Starting in 2015, Darasimi's dimples got bigger as the years rolled by with her skin glowing radiantly

People appreciated her for not succumbing to social pressure and bleaching her skin to look light-complexioned

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The transformation video of a young Nigerian lady known as Darasimi on TikTok has got many people praising her on social media.

A part of the TikTok clip showed her with relatively small dimples in 2015. As the years progressed, her dimples became wider.

The lady said that she never did any surgery. Photo source: TikTok/@dara_smiles

Source: UGC

Complete transformation

A 2022 photo of Darasimi has her looking beautiful with her black skin and well pronounced dimpled cheeks. People said they loved that she maintained her natural complexion.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lady stated the video has her natural looks as she responded to people insinuating that she did a surgery.

She said:

"NOT EVERYTHING YOU SEE IS MACHINE GOD DEY CREATE."

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

user5453408947683 said:

"Na only dimples I see oh."

user525949106102 said:

"Omo see dimples, you also maintained your skin color that’s what made me loved you more."

nafisah said:

"Hmm everybody we surely have story to tell thu..."

deejah said:

"Wow u still look beautiful with your dimple."

Chokolatiie said:

"Were you a footballer?"

She replied:

"Still a footballer."

user8685933646228 said:

"When they say embarrassing pictures I should just go and hide myself. You look good jare better than me."

ada amaka said:

"If beauty was a person."

Another interesting transformation

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady known as Williams Jessica on TikTok made a video of how her body and looks changed.

At the beginning of the clip, she looked petite and somewhat darker. Seconds after, Jessica's recent photo showing her fair complexion and curviness came up.

Many people were amazed by her transformation. There were some social media users who praised her for not being ashamed of her house background when taking both photos.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng