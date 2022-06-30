The real face behind the "bunch of women surrounded in my room" which TikTokers have created a viral challenge out of has surfaced in a video online

The expression was used by a woman who reportedly caught her husband cheating in their room and wanted the court to intervene

Many social media users who reacted to the video said they never knew the voice they found funny was that of a pained wife

Ever wondered where some of the trends we jump on come from? The viral voice that TikTokers have been using for the "bunch of women surrounded in my room" challenge is actually that of a pained woman fighting infidelity.

Shared by Olivia Godfrey, a video showed the woman presenting her case before a judge, narrating how her husband unashamedly cheated on her with several women.

The woman with a pained voice narrated how her husband cheated on her. Photo source: TikTok/@oliviagodfrey5

She told the court that the husband never felt sorry for "soiling" their marital bed. As she was going through her story, her voice was laden with pain and sorrow.

Speaking in well constructed English language, the woman said that after she reported to family members, they told her to be calm.

According to the wife, she caught her husband cheating on returning from trying to make ends meet for the family.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

mbeng alvine said:

"We joke about this…. But it’s painful."

lindaada289 said:

"This woman is brilliant I swear her English is so fluent. I feel her pain sha."

Angel.x_xx said:

"I hope she doesn’t forgive him."

Caroline said:

"It’s a trend now but it’s actually really painful I’m really sorry for her."

Baby vee said:

"Nothing is funny here, so much pain in her voice."

deb_607 said:

"Does this woman know she’s famous on tiktok."

Gracious Nwikpuru said:

"This is the major reason why marriage is the last thing on my mind."

EVANGELINA said:

"Never knew this sound came from such a painful story. God strengthen her."

I divorced my husband after he was sent to prison

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young mother known as Armellia in a TikTok video revealed that she divorced her husband and does not regret her action in any way.

The young mother of one said that she took the decision after he was given 11 years imprisonment. Her revelation stirred mixed reactions.

For those condemning her move, Armellia released another video to tell them that they did not even know the full story. She added that the man never told her what he was doing for money.

