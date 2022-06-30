A young lady has done a TikTok video that captures the love journey she had with her husband till they got married

From being a boyfriend and girlfriend, the couple proceeded to have their traditional and church marriage ceremonies

Many social media users were impressed with the love story as some ladies said they hope to get their men someday

A Nigerian lady with the TikTok handle @sophy.berry has gone online to share throwback photos of her and her husband when they were still dating.

The lady made a video of their throwback and recent pictures. At the start of the clip, they looked young as she said it was when her husband asked her out.

Young couple who started off as girlfriend and boyfriend married. Photo source: TikTok/@sophy.berry

True love story

Other photos tried to document their relationship. Some seconds into the video, the couple had their wedding as the man paid her bride price.

The last series of photos in the clip showed the woman pregnant and the family welcoming a beautiful baby girl. Many were impressed with her love story.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

user5231480014200 said:

"So beautiful, congratulations. I shall be celebrated too .cos it's not easy growing up wit ya boyfriend nd trying to make it together."

pretty-faithy said:

"This is all I ask oh lord."

jeweltheweirdo said:

"The baby is so beautiful and super cute."

2135jenny said:

"Love the young beginning and now you are parents. May your home be blessed as you grow older together."

June22 said:

"Congratulations, more blessings to your family."

Mad Milito said:

"Dis trend no hard na money we never get."

oyinlola said:

"Congratulations….I receive mine."

Bassey Grace said:

"So beautiful… congratulations. My own will find me too."

Beautyblizz_Signature said:

"Congratulations dear. May God increase the love forever."

Couple who met in secondary school

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man with the Twitter handle @richieyinka went online to share a throwback and present photos of him and his lover.

The old photo shows them both in their secondary school uniforms as they wore sagging ties. He labelled the snap "How it started, How it is".

A recent photo of them has the couple looking more handsome and beautiful as they wore stylish traditional dresses. The man's cap colour matches the lady's outfit.

