Mixed reactions have trailed an Oyinbo boy's performance of singer Ckay's global hit song Love Nwantiti at a reality show in Belgium

With dancers performing with him, the kid named J.A. thrilled the judges and audience with his lovely rendition of the song like a pro

Many netizens were particularly marveled by the great reception Nigerian music is receiving from all over the world

Nigerian singer Ckay's hit song Love Nwantiti released in 2019 was performed by a contestant at a reality show that was held in Belgium called The Voice Kids and got netizens talking.

Love Nwantiti has been smashing records and making waves all over the world 3 years after its release.

The lad sang it like a professional singer. Photo Credit: @ckay_yo, TikTok/@spontaneous_girl4

Source: UGC

At this year's finale of the contest, the white lad identified as J.A.P blew judges and the audience away with not only how he managed the stage like a superstar but his wordings.

J.A.P sang the pidgin and Igbo parts of the song like someone who is of Igbo descent in Nigeria and this particularly excited people from the West African country who watched the performance.

At some points during his performance, the audience burst into loud screams, a testament to his beautiful rendition.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

s-stella said:

"Everyone saying he nailed it,I mean yeah but he sounds funny."

Brightest_Darkness said:

"Nigeria definitely conquered the world…musically."

user5961173783415 said:

"Nigerians be patient one day the world will have many reasons to celebrate our beloved Nigeria."

Kapentar said:

"Na only our government Dey mess up as per other things we dey carry a1."

urchbabe.ugo said:

"Thanks to all our Nigeria musicians we love you all keep making us proud........#Nigeriatotheworld."

Source: Legit.ng