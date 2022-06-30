A young lady mourning the passing of her boyfriend has shared a video showing the lovely times they spent together

At a point in the video, the late boyfriend was filmed at a club as he had a good outing with his girlfriend

Netizens took to her comment section to console her as some shared similar experiences of losing their lovers

A young lady with the handle @jesseshuga3 has shared a video of her and her late boyfriend together before he died.

She said that she would miss him greatly. A part of the TikTok clip has them having fun like young lovers do as they went to the club.

The lady described him as her first choice and best friend. Photo source: TikTok/@jesseshuga3

There were plans for marriage

Another section of the clip has them playing in their room. They even had the same facial treatment at some point.

Her video stirred up emotions among social media users who tried to console her. The lady revealed that there were plans to get married before death came.

She captioned the video:

"My baby, my bestfriend, first choice, till we meet again."

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Boi wonder said:

"Have watched this video more than 20 time this week……..this is love at its finest. RIP Billionz."

oluwaduyilemi said:

"RIP BROTHER BUT ABEG NO REMAARRIED STAY SINGLE TO SHOW HIS SOUL HOW MUCH U LOVE HIM. BLESS U DEAR."

She replied:

"We were not married yet, doh there was plans to."

dimplesgoddess said:

"Keep your hands clean to avoid future consequences."

Sandrankoro said:

"My just lost her bf too, my prayers to you n his family."

Machute said:

"Awww I feel your pains aww sorry dear."

Cathrine451 said:

"Meh, I lost mine last two years. In my own hands, till now I still dey imagine am… Is not easy my dear… I understand ur pains. Take heart dear."

Lady cried after boyfriend dumped her

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady in a TikTok video narrated how a young man she has been in a relationship with for three years decided to leave her.

She made a collaged video of their memories together right to the time that everything broke down between them.

In the initial part of the clip, the lady and the boy could be seen dancing together. Seconds after, a snap of their last chat popped up. The last part of the clip has the lady looking bereaved on the bed.

