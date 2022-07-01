A video of a young boy mentally calculating some complicated multiplication sums has been doing the rounds online

The clip shows an intelligent 14-year-old Sibahle Zwane taking only a few moments to come up with the right answer

He reportedly goes around the Lehae neighbourhood near Lenasia to make quick cash from surprised strangers

A video of a young boy crunching some big numbers made quite the impression among South African cyber citizens.

The footage was shared on TikTok by Mzansi public figure DJ Sbu and shows the teenage boy being asked some complicated multiplication sums, which he takes only a few moments to figure out correctly from mental calculations without the aid of a calculator or pen and paper.

Mzansi praised Sibahle Zwane's amazing ability to do complex equations off the top of his head. Image: @djsbulive/TikTok

YEN.com.gh previously reported on the maths genius identified as Sibahle Zwane who hails from the outskirts of Johannesburg in Lenasia.

Unlike many Africans who have risen to stardom based on their ability to entertain audiences via social media, Sibahle, sometimes referred to as the smartest kid in South Africa, has amplified his uniqueness by solving complex questions in so many ways. He reportedly goes around the Lehae neighbourhood near Lenasia to make quick cash from surprised strangers.

Mzansi netizens were amazed by the 14-year-old’s profound skill and responded with positive comments on the video:

puledi moswatsi wrote:

“I don’t even know whats 7 x 9?”

Jj reacted:

“Front seat ye taxi eyakho boy, for life.”

Andrew commented:

“He's now a grown up, he once trended and made it on TV.”

richard sikhosana said:

“...but I don’t see R200 given to him after every answer.”

Billy_Fragrance responded:

“This boy doesn't deserve a school education they will ruin him, he deserves a good mentor in life so that he can do something good with that genius mind.”

user4408464340116 remarked.”

“These kind of kids should be taken very well cared for.”

Thulani shared:

“He's brilliant, he needs to be supported, but these ppl are asking him ridiculous numbers just for fun.”

