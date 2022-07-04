The latest personality to catch the Buga dance virus is a reverend father, as seen in a trending video on the net

The clergyman in his cassock appeared on the scene from a doorway and first faked not being aware of the camera before busting some moves

Since its release on May 14, 2022, Buga song by Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel featuring Tekno has been danced to by folks from all walks of life and across continents

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A reverend father has become a viral sensation after a video of him dancing to the hit song Buga by Kizz Daniel featuring Tekno made it to the net.

An Instagram page @krakstv which shared the video captioned it, "Happy Sunday my comrades. Church mode activated with a touch of Buga."

The clergyman danced to the song happily. Photo Credit: @krakstv

Source: UGC

After putting on a long cross adorning around his neck, the unidentified reverend father began dancing as the song played in the background.

This was after he faked not seeing any camera recording him.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

With a welcoming smile on his face, the clergyman showed off some dance moves gracefully. He then rounded off his showcase with the signature hand pose of the song.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@ayo_mipor said:

"Nothing wey nobody fit tell me, this life na cruise.

"Everybody jaiye e loh."

@seven_geee said:

"Make e remember to DIRA O..Watin Dey sup for church pass BUGA o."

@_og_stunna said:

"Lol since church no safe again make all reverend turn tik-tok content creator."

@barbarabeluchi said:

"I would love this man to be my pastor. Church would be so interesting."

@imandy_b said:

"I like how some new generation Christians are not all uptight and rigid. I know it'll definitely help non Christians who want to know God better accept him without fear or intimidation."

Na to Take Her from God: Pretty Rev Sister Whines Waist like Rubber as She Dances Hard in Video, Stuns

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video of a reverend sister dancing to traditional music caused an uproar among many on social media.

The footage reposted on Facebook by Orji Kingsley Chibuike showed the lady dancing happily to a song playing in the background believed to have its origin from Owerri.

The lady happily backed the camera as she showcased her waist whining skill, a dance style popular among the Igbo people in Nigeria.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng