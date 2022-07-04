A hard-working 54-year-old man was gifted a goodie bag by his job after serving for 27 years without taking a day off

The Burger King cook and cashier was grateful for the gesture but when his video went viral, cyber citizens were convinced he was deserving of more

Kevin Ford's daughter set up a GoFundMe page where netizens have been donating funds for the grandfather to see his grandchildren in New York

A loyal fast food outlet worker put a whole new meaning to dedication in the workplace when he worked 27 years at Burger King without taking a single day off at the chain’s McCarran International Airport location since 1995.

One would assume a big token of appreciation would be awarded to such service, however, 54-year-old cook and cashier, Kevin Ford, was gifted a goodie bag for his commitment and dedication to his job, which spans close to three decades.

An honest man was showered with blessings after dedicating his life to providing for his kids. Image: @thekeep77/TikTok, @todayshow/TikTok

It is reported that the bag contained a movie ticket, sweets, a Starbucks cup, two pens and a few other items. When his story gained traction online, netizens deemed him far worthy of more as they banded together to raise almost GH₵2.5 million for the hard-working grandfather.

According to IOL, this all started when a video showing Ford proudly displaying the contents of the bag he was given by the fast-food company for his loyalty went viral.

The cyber community was not happy with the company, saying the multi-national company did not care nor appreciate the sacrifices Ford had made to achieve this feat. Ford’s daughter Seryna, then created a GoFundMe page to give her father a proper reward. So far, the fund-raiser has amassed close to $300 000 (GH₵2.4 million).

Seryna revealed that her father originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of herself and her older sister 27 years ago. She wrote the family was in “no way” asking for money, “but if anyone feels like blessing him, he would love to visit his grandchildren."

People heeded the call by pouring in donations and the family’s dream came true. The New York Post reported that Ford was flown out to New York City to appear on NBC’s Today Show and was reunited with his grandchildren live on television.

“I haven’t seen my grandkids in over four years, until the other day when ‘The Today Show’ flew me out to New York and I got to see them live on TV. I’ve been crying for all these days as it is and of course, I’m crying live on TV again seeing my grandbabies,” Ford told the outlet.

As for the money that’s been raised for him, Ford said he doesn’t have any plans to retire or take a vacation just yet and is solely focused on his family.

