A young woman from Johannesburg was super amped to obtain her Master of Commerce in Accountancy from NWU, dedicating the milestone to her educated mother

Portia Lehasa said she was inspired to pursue her master’s by her mom, who bagged her PhD at the age of 50 while battling several health issues

Social media users went absolutely nuts for the amazing mommy-daughter duo who are making education look super cool

An educated mother and her daughter from Jozi are setting flames to social media with their academic successes.

Portia Lehasa was incredibly stoked to graduate with a Master of Commerce in Accountancy from North-West University (NWU) and took to social media to celebrate the amazing achievement.

Portia and her mom are both educated boss babes, with her mum an entire PhD graduate in her fifties. Image: Portia Lehasa/LinkedIn.

The young woman, who works at AGE Technologies as an accountant, said that she was encouraged to undertake the postgraduate degree by her mother, who obtained a whole PhD at 50 despite battling various health challenges.

In a post on LinkedIn, Portia shared beautiful snaps of herself and her mother in their academic attire and shared the moving story:

“Master of Commerce in Accountancy officially conferred! Glory to God! Mamma, this one is for you! My Mother obtained a PhD in her 50s while suffering from major health challenges; what an inspiration you are to me, Mamma.

“Thank you for always encouraging me when I felt like giving up; you are proof that with God, all things are possible and that if you don't give up in life and continue to persevere, things will work out.”

The brilliant accountant also thanked her family and research supervisors for their support along her journey and said that she would not have achieved the great milestone without blessings from her creator:

“I am taking this moment to give all the Glory to God; this is all by His grace! I encourage you to continue to pray, believe, work hard and trust in Him; He has a perfect plan for your life and future.”

Social media users congratulate master’s graduate

LinkedIn users commended Portia for the milestone and said they were impressed with her family’s love for education.

Malo Jansen said:

“Congratulations, Portia!! This is a well-deserved accomplishment. Mamma (Mme Norma) is such a powerhouse and an inspiration to most of us. All the best with all your future endeavours, dear!!!”

Princess Zoe Muthapuli added:

“Wow! I love this! And the fact that your entire family believes so much in the power of education and knowledge; I love it! Congratulations, queen!!

Tsungirirai Tsitsi Musekiwa reacted:

“Congratulations, Ms Lehasa. Such an inspiration!”

