A mayor of a small Mexican village called San Pedro Huamelula married an alligator that was wearing a wedding dress

Victor Hugo Sosa even sealed the matrimonial ceremony with a kiss as part of an age-old indigenous ritual to bring abundance to the village

The reptile is believed to be a deity representing Mother Earth and her marriage to the local leader symbolises the joining of humans with the divine

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Thought you had heard and seen it all? Well, a Mexican mayor who married an alligator may just blow your mind. Reports revealed that Mayor, Victor Hugo Sosa of San Pedro Huamelula village married an alligator that was wearing a wedding dress and sealed their nuptials with a kiss.

It is said that the ceremony was part of an age-old indigenous ritual to bring abundance to the village in south-western Mexico.

A Mexican mayor married an alligator in a vibrant ceremony as part of an old age ritual for abundance. Image: Patson Victor Sikazwe Page - MIE/Facebook, Voice of America/Facebook

Source: UGC

The ritual marriage likely dates back centuries to pre-Hispanic times among Oaxaca state's Chontal and Huave indigenous communities, like a prayer pleading for nature's bounty, the Voice of America reported.

The Daily Mail reported that the seven-year-old reptile, referred to as Little Princess, is believed to be a deity representing Mother Earth and her marriage to the local leader symbolises the joining of humans with the divine.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The reptile’s mouth had been tied shut, obviously to avoid unwanted snapping. Speaking on the ritual, Mayor Sosa said:

“We ask nature for enough rain, for enough food, that we have fish in the river.”

Images and videos from the colourful ceremony showed the attendees in good spirits as they danced to traditional music with many imploring the indigenous leader to kiss his new bride.

Stressed and single woman, 37, marries rag doll made by her mother

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Brazillian woman who had been unlucky in love reached out to her mother for help. Mother dearest said, “Say no more,” and sewed her the man of her dreams.

Meirivone Rocha Moraes, 37, had complained to her mother about being single and stressed about not having a dance partner. In an attempt to cheer her daughter up, the mother made her a rag doll named Marcelo.

Meirivone shared that she fell in love with Marcelo when her mother introduced her to him.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za