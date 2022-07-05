The pills , known as Myrkyl contains bacteria Bacillus Subtilis, Bacillus Coagulans and amino acid L-Cysteine

, Active components in the pills, which also have vitamin B12, break alcohol down into carbon dioxide and water

However, some experts are not convinced the product will help those looking to escape the consequences of a night of drinking

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A pill that is claimed to bust hangovers has been introduced to the market.

Hangover pills. Photo: @imagesyouneed.

Source: UGC

Hangover buster

The hangover-busting pill is claimed to help alcohol drinkers who have the ever-nagging hangover to wake up feeling fresher than ever.

According to the Independent, Myrkl has gone on sale in the United Kingdom and will trade for GH₵286.15 a pack.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The hangover buster is claimed to speed up the breakdown of alcohol in the stomach before it is processed by the liver.

Manufacturers of Myrkyl have noted that the pills are the first product in history to adequately break down alcohol and insist that with the breakdown of alcohol drinkers will be left feeling fresh.

In development for over 30 years

The pill was invented in 1990 by Swedish scientist Johan de Faire and has been in development for over 30 years.

Myrkyl contains bacteria Bacillus Subtilis, Bacillus Coagulans and amino acid L-Cysteine, which breaks alcohol down into carbon dioxide and water.

The pill additionally contains vitamin B12, which the company professes will leave users feeling refreshed.

However, not all experts are convinced the product will help those looking to escape the consequences of a night of drinking.

Founder of Alcohol Hangover research group Joris Verster said:

“There is no scientific evidence that this product is effective against hangovers.”

Jester who is also the principal investigator at Utrecht University's Division of Pharmacology added:

“It has never been investigated in this context.”

Creating a hangover pill

On Wednesday, August 30, 2017, popular Kenyan website, TUKO.co.ke reported engineer Sisun Lee quit working for a top tech company with fat monthly paychecks to focus on creating his own hangover pill.

The geek left all the perks behind to venture into what many deemed as a potential dream-shattering pursuit, abandoning Billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla Motors.

“The idea hit me about a year ago after I returned from a vacation from South Korea where I spent time partying and drinking,” he stated.

According to Lee, there was something fundamentally different between the hangover medicine they use in South Korea and the one back home in America.

The one in America, he said, wasn’t effective enough.

“I was fascinated by South Korea’s traditional anti-hangover drinks. I always felt great when I took them. The same can’t be said with the ones in our market,” he added.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke