Gyedu Blay Ambolley and his band Sekondi Band International touched down in Italy and gave folks who were present at the Jova Beach Party festival a great time

Ambolley was pumped up as he thrilled the fans, who roared with excitement in response to the 'Simgwado-Man'

The video of his concert circulated on social media, and it excited fans to see the veteran musician selling Ghana to the world

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Veteran Afro-Highlife-Jazz musician Gyedu Blay Ambolley and his band, Sekondi Band International, have wowed many in Italy as they performed live in concert at the Jova Beach Party festival.

Ambolley and the band of seven stole the show as the white folks who attended the show screamed at the top of their voices as he gingered them up with his charisma on the stage. Ambolley has been touring several countries in the past few months.

Photo: Gyedu Blay Ambolley performing live Source: gyedublay_official

Source: UGC

He performed at the Banlieues Bleues summer concert in France and the Hertme Africa Concert in Holland.

Ambolley thrilled the patronizers of the concert as he teamed up with Italian superstar Jovanotti whiles his Sekondi Band International dropped some ear-soothing instrumentals.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley exploded on the music scene in 1973 with a jazzy, funky, and soulful Highlife sound he nicknamed the 'SIMIGWA-DO'.

His unique style has awarded him worldwide acclaim. The celebrated veteran has 30 music albums to his credit.

Ghanaians who saw footage of the show were impressed by Ambolley's longevity.

Social Media Reactions

mubarakbinmorriskwofie36 wrote:

We in Sekondi r proud of u d Uncle Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

plus_s was very impressed as they said:

Wow....God has really blessed some people...We sit and we think it's all about high positions and grabbing wealth but we never think about health....God bless him....#Legend

thegirl_gwen wrote:

100% authentic music that pulls the crowd even after all these years. Well done sir! ❤️

Real Madrid Star Camavinga Jams To Camidoh's Sugarcane While Chilling At The Beach

In other news, Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga has been spotted in a viral Tik Tok video jamming to Camidoh's 'Sugarcane.'

The footballer made a TikTok of himself at the beach showing his dance moves as he played the Ghanaian music icon's song.

The footage has since gone viral as multiple individuals shared the video on social media praising Camidoh for the international reach of his music.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh