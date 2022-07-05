A short video has shown the moment a lady working as a teacher used dance to create a friendly environment

In the clip, the teacher's students hailed her as she showed off creative dance moves in front of them

Many TikTok users who reacted to her video said they would have learnt better if their teachers were as friendly

A clip showing a lady with the TikTok handle @alby404 who always makes videos with her students in school dancing has stirred reactions.

The female teacher said that she had to make the video because the kids were wondering why she has not danced that day.

The teacher was hailed by her student. Photo source: TIkTok/@alby404

Source: UGC

Happy teacher and students

In the clip, the woman backed the whole class as she made some cool moves. As a way to end her performance, she turned to face their excited faces.

The teacher revealed that the students hyped her well in the class. Many people said she must have a very good relationship with the kids.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Erh Wura Armah said:

"Thisss is so nice. I smiled through out."

@ts highler said:

"I don't know what you will explain to the head teacher."

Treash24 said:

"Wish our maths teacher danced like this I for don find x."

Doreenda said:

"The girl dancing I want to see her dance the same song please."

George Green said:

"The guy on red has already start feeling the vibes."

user568460418760 sad:

"Nobody is even seeing the girl, should I write or dance make a dance joo."

Ayam Nkansah said:

"The other guy was fighting demons."

idbrown said:

"Please the girl dancing at your back make a video of her ....I like her dance step."

melodies said:

"How I wish My chemistry teacher could be like this maybe I could have understood the concepts."

Another teacher shows off dance skill

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young female teacher got many people talking as she made a TikTok dance video during an assembly session in a school.

In the clip, the lady stood at the far side of the assembly ground as she stole some moves. In between her performance, she checked if anybody was watching her.

Some of her students who saw her lost their attention on the assembly as they discussed among themselves.

Source: Legit.ng