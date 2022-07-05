A couple celebrated their union with an unusual wedding venue that captured the hearts of many netizens

Twitter user @unicornyemi, Yemi, shared her wedding day, and the affair looked cosy and inviting, which had many gushing

Netizens were happy to congratulate Yemi and her new wife on their cosy wedding in a backyard

Weddings often conjure up ideas of a grand venue in a rented-out area with countless guests.

A married couple shows that you do not have to break the bank with an expensive venue by having their ceremony at home in the yard. Image: Twitter/@unicornyemi

Source: UGC

These newlyweds took matters into their own hands when they decided to have a wedding right in their backyard.

Couples wed in stunning backyard wedding ceremony

Yemi and her wife look stunning as they got married in front of a rustic wooden altar. The couple looks beautiful in the lush green garden in the pictures shared to Twitter.

To add the cherry on the cake, Yemi explained that she made some of the wedding decorations herself. The bride was also happy to share that loved ones surrounded their wedding day.

The couple shared more stunning pictures of their wedding days that many continued to fawn over.

Many congratulated the couple as they were in all of how little could go a long way.

@oopoopbdo commented:

"A beautiful setting, a beautiful couple! ❤️"

@Tye_Jay23 commented:

"Wow, I want a backyard wedding now. “Eternity in Eden” I pray for a flourishing love…abundance on all accounts, in all accounts, lol."

@kagriffin77 commented:

"Congratulations! What a lovely wedding and you are just a gorgeous couple! And that last photo "

@mrsblovehistory commented:

"So much happiness, joy, and beauty <3. Congratulations to you both, may you live a long, happy life together.

@SelahAlexander commented:

"Absolutely stunning Queens! This dress is everything!!"

@TheKingAdRob commented:

"In the last photo, the way she’s looking at her bride. I hope everyone has someone who looks at them that way."

Source: Briefly.co.za