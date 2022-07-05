A Danfo bus has been seen in a viral video carrying two small branches of a tree used as a wiper for the windscreen

The small branches have plenty of leaves and were attached to the yellow rickety bus, and the driver does not seem bothered

The short clip shows the leafy wipes going back and forth, cleaning the water from the windscreen as it rained

A viral video said to have been recorded in Lagos has shown a rather unusual sight.

In the short clip, a Danfo bus was seen with a wiper different from the regular ones on other cars. The yellow bus had two small tree branches attached to the car windscreen.

The wipes worked during rain. Photo credit: @maziibe_.

The video showed the two leafy branches wiping water as it rained heavily on the yellow, rickety bus. It was not known if the unorthodox wiper actually did the work perfectly or was just there for nothing.

One only hopes it does not block the driver's view while driving, as this may cause problems for other road users.

Social media users who have seen the video are saying such things can only happen in Lagos.

Watch the video below:

