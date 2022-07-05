A young lady has demonstrated how fun and beautiful a good lecturer and student relationship can be

The content creator shared a video she made in her lecturer's office with him and sparked reactions among netizens

The hilarious video she acted out with the academic involved her pretending to submit a plagiarized assignment to him

Most students view their lecturers as serious-minded folks who have little or not time for fun, but a Nigerian lady has proved this perception untrue.

The female Nigerian student shared on TikTok a hilarious video she recorded with her male lecturer right in his office.

They acted a TikTok video. Photo Credit: TikTok/(@shalomaibe_)

A wording capturing the central theme of the acted clip read, 'me after submitting plagiarized assignment to my lecturer.'

As the caption read, the lady is seen submitting a spiral binded assignment to the academic.

As she made to leave, the man acting out his part called her back to come take the assignment.

The lady returned to him with a smile on her face to retrieve the material. The lecturer also had a smile on his face as he faked being serious with her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

Thatbrownbarbie said:

"My lecturers could neverrr."

@ThatEdoChick said:

"Where una Dey see this kind lecturers."

Oreoluwa said:

"Only in abuad my school lecturers Could never."

Henri b said:

"Where una dey see this kind lecturers sef."

yourboydee_ said:

"How did you get your lecturer to do thisss."

certified troublemaker said:

"This guy understood the assignment."

