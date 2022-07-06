A KNUST recent graduate has received admission to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to continue her academic journey

Justine Akorfa Dagadu attended Keta Senior High School after bagging 7 'ones' in Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE)

She was initially rejected by Wesley Girls' Senior High School and Ghana National College when she had no school placement after the results were released

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The inspiring academic journey of a brilliant Ghanaian named Justine Akorfa Dagadu has recently been highlighted after successfully applying and gaining admission to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

An interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of the Ghana Engineering Students' Association, KNUST shared that Justine performed excellently in her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and got 7 ones when the results were released. She, however, did not get into even her last secondary school of choice.

Justine in her engineering lab coat and posing for the camera Photo credit: Akorfah Dagadu

Source: Facebook

In an attempt to get a good place for their daughter, Akorfa's parents visited several secondary schools, including Wesley Girls' Senior High School and Ghana National College, to consider taking their daughter, but they all said no.

She had no choice but to stay home for a year, after which she got admitted to Keta Senior High School thanks to some strings her uncle pulled.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

From there, Justine continued to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to pursue a degree in Engineering. After graduating, she has had an opportunity to further her academic journey at MIT.

George Jojo Boateng: 28-year-old Ghanaian Innovator Named in MIT Technology Review Innovators Under 35 list

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that George Jojo Boateng, a 28-year-old Ghanaian innovator was named in the MIT Technology Review Innovators Under 35 list for the year 2021.

In an official publication announcing the list and explaining the reasons for his selection, it is indicated that Jojo and his cofounder Victor Kumbol created an eight-week smartphone-­based coding course with their venture, SuaCode.ai.

So far, it is confirmed that the programme has had more than 600 students who successfully graduated from two dozen countries.

SuaCode.ai was created inadvertently when in 2013, as an undergraduate at Dartmouth College, Jojo teamed up with a group of friends to launch a summer innovation boot camp for high school students in Ghana.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh