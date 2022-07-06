A little girl who had the negative dream of becoming a Yahoo girl has had her life positively affected by a kind woman

Before she was plucked off the streets, the girl known as Ruth said she wanted to be a Yahoo girl when she grows up

However, her life has changed as she has been enrolled in a good school and a new photo of her shows a pretty girl full of life

A pretty little girl has given up her negative dream of becoming a Yahoo girl, thanks to the intervention of Seyi Oluyole who picked her off the streets.

A new photo of the young girl who clocked 10 on July 6th shows a more positive personality who is now in school and doing well.

Ruth is now doing well in school. Photo credit: SeyiOluyole.

How it happened

Narrating the story on Twitter, Seyi, who runs Dream Catchers Academy, said Ruth stopped school because her mum, who sold vegetables, had no money to cater for her education.

She immediately took up the responsibility of caring for the young girl. She also revealed that the girl has become a good dancer and is doing well in school.

Her words:

"Ruth is 10 today guys! First time we met in 2019, she told me ‘I want to be a yahoo girl when I grow up.’ Her words broke me. She wanted to be more - and in her environs, more meant ‘FRAUD’.

"Her mum told me how Ruth had to stop school due to their money struggles. I told the mother we’d enroll her back in school."

Twitter users react

@julietkego said:

"Thanks to you and your team for all you do for Ruth and so many children."

@CelebrateNg commented:

"On her birthday may your spirit be enriched in light, love, and hope for a prosperous year ahead."

"Thanks to you and your team for all you do for Ruth and so many children. A Happy and Beautiful Birthday Ruth! May all your dreams come true."

NGO rescues boy accused of witchcraft

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a boy who was accused of being a witch was picked up and rehabilitated by the Land of Hope NGO.

The boy named Solomon was left to die in the streets of Akwa Ibom state where he was picked.

A photo of his transformation, which was shared recently, wowed many netizens.

Source: Legit.ng