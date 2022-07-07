A hardworking woman, Famuyiwa Omobolanle, has in a video interview spoken about how she became a keke driver when teaching was not paying her enough

Omobolanle revealed that for 17 years after she graduated with a certificate in mass communication, she has not been gainfully employed

The keke she now drives was given to her for a hire purchase price of N1.4million (About GHC27,000) to be paid in 18 months at a daily remittance of N3,000 (almost GHC60)

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Nigerian woman, Famuyiwa Omobolanle, has narrated how despite being a graduate of mass communication, she could not get a good job for the past 17 years.

The woman in between those years did a teaching job. Speaking with BBC News Yoruba, she revealed that though she was retained after NYSC at a school she was teaching in Benin city, her husband disallowed her.

The woman said that she has paid over N600k back from the hire purchase. Photo source: BBC News Yoruba

Source: UGC

I left teaching for keke driving business

Omobolanle stated that her transportation business started when she went for training and different tricycle companies came to teach them how to go about it all.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

When she told her husband about wanting to go into the business, the man wondered if she could do it. On realising she makes more money from the business, she dumped teaching.

Why we pay more daily

Omobolanle added that she was given the keke for N1.4 million (GHC27,000) hire purchase price with the condition of remitting N3,000 (almost GHC60) daily. She revealed that in other to make the payment in 18 months, some of them in their group decided to pay more daily.

According to her, they were assured that if they could finish payment on time, they would be given another based on their good records.

Watch her video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Arobake Princess Bola Adeyele said:

"Woman of substance. God will increase and bless your hand work madam."

Moyosola Toyosi said:

"This woman too get action, how i wish she got a good and better job in the journalism profession been a mass communication graduate, she would have been doing so greatly."

Oluwatosin Adesanya said:

"Action poor fun obinrin akinkanju yii. She would have done well, if she was into journalism."

Seye Samuel said:

"Kilode there should be consideration for women. That amount is too much Kee."

Another female keke driver

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian graduate, Amarachi Ihezie, whose story went viral days ago for being a keke driver despite having a university degree, spoke about her life.

In an interview, Amarachi said when she first informed her friends that she wanted to be a driver, they laughed and said that she is going into a male-dominated profession.

They advised her against it as they said she should stick to being a teacher. The graduate said her decision became an interesting topic among people.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng