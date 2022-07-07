A fashion blogger identified as Cecelia has left social media buzzing with reactions over one of her videos

In the clip, the style enthusiast carries viewers through a step-by-step process of how she replicated a hairstyle

The video, which has since gone viral, sparked mixed reactions from social media users who found the attempt amusing

While self-braiding is a thing among a lot of black women, it doesn't always yield the desired results.

This appears to be the case for a fashion blogger identified as Cecelia.

Internet users have shared thoughts on the hairstyle replication. Credit: @hairstylemelanin, @ceceliathereal

Source: UGC

She made a Tiktok video in which she used a braided curly hairstyle as a backdrop indicating her interest in replicating the look.

However, her braid game proved to fall short of the required skills as her attempt came out looking quite different from the original hairstyle.

While the original hairstyle featured curly same-sized plaits, hers appeared bigger and not as defined.

Watch the video below:

Internet users amused over style recreation

t.nguekepmelanie:

"From the way she was parting I knew it won't be it."

creenvyme:

"What she saw, vs what she did."

naturewig_shop:

"The first braid took me off."

arianasmith8117:

"Still waiting for the transformation."

__therealann:

"U tried though"

kryskrys___:

"I knew was gonna be bad before she started."

yellaflowerbomb:

"I knew when that first braid went in… yea I ain’t trusting this process…!"

dada_lou4:

" I had hope."

bebeclubrd:

"When we have an inspiration I know we aim to get it exactly as the image but I think she did pretty good."

lisah931:

"Ma'am ...excuse me...nooo...thank you."

mandytoofinep:

" NAHHHH SIS."

Source: Legit.ng